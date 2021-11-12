“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Wade and More to Appear Week of November 15th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 8th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus the show focuses on “Live’s Holiday Gift Guide,” a week-long series of segments dedicated to great gift ideas for the holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 15th-19th:

Monday, November 15 Ellie Kemper ( Home Sweet Home Alone Kelsea Ballerini ( Feel Your Way Through ) Katie Brown (DIY gift baskets)

Tuesday, November 16 Jamie Dornan ( Belfast ) Dwyane Wade ( Dwayne ) Amy Goodman (Gifts that give back)

Wednesday, November 17 Brooke Shields ( Castle for Christmas ) Kathleen Turner ( Finding My Voice ) Lance Ulanoff (Tech gifts under $50)

Thursday, November 18 Andrew Garfield ( Tick, Tick…Boom! ) Chris Byrne – “The Toy Guy” (Hottest toys for the holiday season)

Friday, November 19 Kevin Hart ( True Story ) Performance by Lea Michele Monica Mangin (Holiday bargains for $20 or less)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Monday, Nov. 15 – The hosts catch up with actress.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Actor as part of “Live’s Holiday Gift Guide.”

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Actress and supermodel

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Actor ”

Friday, Nov. 19 – The hosts sit down with superstar.