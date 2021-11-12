New Preview of FX & Hulu’s “The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” Released

FX and Hulu have released a preview of the next installment of The New York Times Presents, titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

FX and Hulu will present the next installment of the award-winning series The New York Times Presents

on Friday, November 19th, at 10:00 pm ET on FX and simultaneously streaming on Hulu. Titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson , the special will take a look at how a wardrobe malfunction that lasted 9/16ths of a second on national television vilified the performer and caused career setbacks.

, the special will take a look at how a wardrobe malfunction that lasted 9/16ths of a second on national television vilified the performer and caused career setbacks. The special features rarely seen photos and interviews with several people at the controls that night, including NFL and MTV executives.

In addition to new reporting from The New York Times, the special includes insight from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is directed by Jodi Gomes ( One Child Left Behind: The APS Teaching Scandal ; The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty ) who also serves as a Producer.

is directed by Jodi Gomes ( ; ) who also serves as a Producer. The New York Times Presents recently won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information for Framing Britney Spears and also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) for The Killing of Breonna Taylor.