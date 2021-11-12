Key Art Revealed for “Zootopia+” Short Form Series Coming to Disney+ in 2022

Another Disney animated classic getting a sequel series on Disney+ is Zootopia. Today for Disney+ Day, key art for the series was revealed.

What’s Happening:

Directors Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad team up to take audiences deeper into the lives of the citizens of Zootopia in Zootopia+ . The series features mini-shows that you would expect to see on TV if you lived there, including “The Little Mousewives of Little Rodentia” with Fru Fru, “So You Think You Can Prance” with Gazelle’s tiger backup dancers, and a show about the lives of sloths starring Flash.

Zootopia+ comes to Disney+ in 2022.

Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in Zootopia+, a new short-form series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/BPyiK5nKog — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

One of the other new shows announced along with Zootopia+ last year is Tiana, a sequel to The Princess and the Frog, which had some concept art released today

