Brenda Kelly-Grant Named Senior Vice President, Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Branded Television

Brenda Kelly-Grant has been named senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Branded Television, announced today by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. Kelly-Grant has a 14-year tenure at Disney and was most recently vice president, Casting, ABC.

Kelly-Grant succeeds Judy Taylor, who will retire from Disney Branded Television at the end of the year after an extraordinary 24 years defining the cultural zeitgeist of Disney Channel

In her new role as a senior leader on the Disney Branded Television creative team, Kelly-Grant will oversee the casting and talent relations for the unit’s live-action scripted pilots, series and movies on Disney+

Kelly-Grant, who holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Arizona, was previously head of Casting at ABC. She led the casting process on pilots and series including black-ish , The Middle , Criminal Minds , Nashville and High Fidelity .

She led the transformation of the Disney Television Discovers Showcase into a fully produced and filmed original short scene event that showcases emerging talent from underrepresented groups.

