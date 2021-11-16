Photos: Construction Progress on Guardians of Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Journey of Water at EPCOT

Construction continues throughout the former Future World at EPCOT on many upcoming projects. Jeremiah took a ride on the Walt Disney World Monorail System today to check in on the construction of Guardians of Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Journey of Water and more.

Starting off at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, where we can see the cast member Greeter structure that was installed last night.

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a look at this new structure from the ground.

Construction continues in the center of World Celebration, soon to be home to Dreamer’s Point.

Here you can see work similar to what was done with the Creations Shop at the former home of Electric Umbrella.

Excavation work has begun in World Nature for the new Moana-inspired walk-through attraction, Journey of Water.