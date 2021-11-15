First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Facade at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley has shared a first look at the facade being installed at EPCOT’s upcoming new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

What’s Happening:

“This morning we unwrapped the metal panels that will cover the entire front surface of the pavilion. These metallic silver panels bring a sleek, intergalactic aesthetic that fits perfectly in our World Discovery neighborhood.

Soon we will commence installation of our greeter booth in front of these panels that will serve as a gateway into this attraction. This structure will serve as our welcome point for all Guests who come to experience the treasures our Xandarian friends have come to EPCOT to showcase.

We have much more progress to share as the exterior of the pavilion takes shape over the coming weeks and as we continue one of the largest park transformations in Disney history.”