First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Facade at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley has shared a first look at the facade being installed at EPCOT’s upcoming new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
What’s Happening:
- Imagineer Zach Riddley shared four images on Instagram of the facade of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind being installed at the front of the former Universe of Energy show-building.
- Zach’s post on Instagram stated:
“This morning we unwrapped the metal panels that will cover the entire front surface of the pavilion. These metallic silver panels bring a sleek, intergalactic aesthetic that fits perfectly in our World Discovery neighborhood.
Soon we will commence installation of our greeter booth in front of these panels that will serve as a gateway into this attraction. This structure will serve as our welcome point for all Guests who come to experience the treasures our Xandarian friends have come to EPCOT to showcase.
We have much more progress to share as the exterior of the pavilion takes shape over the coming weeks and as we continue one of the largest park transformations in Disney history.”
About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- The attraction is intended to be a family-friendly adventure on a new type of roller coaster that features 360-degree vehicle rotation and includes Disney’s first reverse launch system on a coaster.
- More specifically, the ride is now being described as a “family thrill coaster” — one step up from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom.
- In a Disney Parks Blog post, Imagineer Zach Ridley refers to the attraction as “An intergalactic chase through space and time.”
- The new attraction will be located in EPCOT’s first ever “other-world” pavilion: the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.
- Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently confirmed that filming has begun for the new attraction.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in 2022.