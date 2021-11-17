LEGOLAND Florida Offering Incredible Ticket and Vacation Packages for Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort has revealed its biggest sale of the year with deep discounts on annual passes and vacation packages.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida’s Black Friday Sale will begin at midnight on Tuesday, November 23 and guests can purchase at legoland.com/florida/offers/black-friday/
- This year’s deals include:
AWESOME ANNUAL PASS FOR ONLY $99.99, save $80
The Awesome Annual Pass grants members:
- Unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park for 12 months with NO blackout days
- Unlimited admission to all annual events including Brick or Treat, Holidays at LEGOLAND, LEGO NINJAGO Days and more!
- Free self-parking at LEGOLAND Florida
- Exclusive Annual Pass collectibles throughout the year
- 10% discount on dining and retail (some exclusions apply)
- Discounts on LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park tickets
- On-site hotel discounts at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability)
UP TO 50% OFF VACATION PACKAGES
The deal includes:
- Save up to 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed LEGO room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability)
- 50% off 2-Day tickets to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park (for stays starting February 24, 2022, single day admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park will also be included)
- FREE full breakfast daily at hotel
- FREE self-parking
- All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir
ANNUAL PASSHOLDER EXCLUSIVE, UP TO 50% OFF ROOM-ONLY PACKAGES
The deal includes:
- Save up to 50% when you stay two or more nights in a fully themed LEGO room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat (based on availability)
- FREE full breakfast daily at hotel
- FREE self-parking
- All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir
If you want to get ahead of the game on these deals, then sign up for LEGOLAND’s Black Friday newsletter today!