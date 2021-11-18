Fire Reported at Silver Dollar City Results in No Injuries, Temporarily Closed Park

A fire impacting two buildings at the popular theme park Silver Dollar City was reported this afternoon, with the park now remaining closed for the day.
What’s Happening:
- As Ozarks news station KY3 reports, Southern Stone County firefighters responded to a fire at Silver Dollar City near Branson, Missouri on Thursday, November 18th.
- The fires were reported before 1 p.m. CT and impacted Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies at the park.
- Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just those buildings.
- No injuries were reported.
- Silver Dollar City will remain closed for the day but they currently plan to reopen on Friday.
- The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
- The park posted the following statement on their Facebook:
- Silver Dollar City officials confirm there was a fire today (11/18), discovered prior to opening, from Heartland Home Furnishings to Flossie’s Fried Fancies in the lower western portion of the park. There was damage to three structures. Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded quickly to the fire. The fire began at approximately 12:45pm and was contained within the hour. While the front entrance area had opened, as usual, one hour prior to the park opening, the majority of the park had no guest access. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined. Silver Dollar City will open tomorrow, as scheduled, but will not open today. We thank you for your understanding