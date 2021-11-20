Updated Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022

Back in September, it was announced that a reimagined version of Finding Nemo: The Musical would be heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom next year. Today at Destination D23, more information on this updated show was unveiled.

What’s Happening:

Set in the timeline of Finding Dory , the updated show will be called Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

, the updated show will be called Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! When you take a seat in the theater, you’ll find yourself at the Marine Life Institute. As the show begins, we catch up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo , who have made their way across the ocean to California. They tell the story of Nemo and how they all got there, incorporating many of the beloved songs and production numbers from the original show.

, who have made their way across the ocean to California. They tell the story of Nemo and how they all got there, incorporating many of the beloved songs and production numbers from the original show. The team is hard at work getting Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! ready to open in 2022.

Finding Nemo: The Musical, which originally debuted in 2007, has been dark since Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020.

JUST ANNOUNCED Nemo and Dory return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! taking place in the timeline of Finding Dory in 2022 #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/VatPgFrmVp — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 20, 2021

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as there’s more announcements and excitement to come from Destination D23 this weekend!