Destination D23 Gives Guests Closer Look at Project Exo

Earlier today, during the Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave us more information about one of the latest endeavors from Walt Disney Imagineering, Project Exo.

What’s Happening:

During the Parks and Resorts presentation of the Destination D23 event, currently taking place over the weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort, Josh D’Amaro took a brief moment to showcase some new tech that will be used in entertainment offerings at the park in the future, dubbed Project Exo.

Two Imagineers showcased Project Exo, a large exoskeleton made of 3-D printed materials that is lightweight and safer for performers. The full body weight of the piece is shifted to the ground making it easier on the performer's backs and shoulders.

Lattice work in the 3D prints of the hands and muscles embedded into the suit also contribute to the ease of use, as well as the lightweight design.

While no specific characters were mentioned that this project was being used for, fans have already pointed out that it could be Marvel Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, Wreck-It Ralph, and even more like a walk-around Abominable Snowman (Matterhorn Bobsled) or Yeti (Expedition: EVEREST).

and , Wreck-It Ralph, and even more like a walk-around Abominable Snowman (Matterhorn Bobsled) or Yeti (Expedition: EVEREST). The close proximity that we get to the performers is demonstrated by D’Amaro, who high-fives and fist bumps (Baymax, maybe>) the giant hand of the performer, signifying this suit will likely be used in Meet and Greet situations at the park.

This isn't the first we've heard of Project Exo. Back in August, the New York Times went behind the scenes at Walt Disney Imagineering,

Project Kiwi was not mentioned at today's Destination D23 presentation.