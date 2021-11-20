National Geographic Unveils 2022 Best of the World List

by | Nov 20, 2021 12:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

As international travel restrictions lift and the world slowly emerges from the pandemic, National Geographic has revealed its annual list of the 25 must-see destinations for the next year.

What’s Happening:

  • With the return of travel, National Geographic is rethinking what it means to be a traveler and the impact of those choices. What remains unchanged is the organization’s commitment to travel stories that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it.
  • Framed by five categories—Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family—selections on the 2022 list honor national parks and wildlife, outdoor activities and experience, green travel and destinations doing it right, and multigenerational destinations and journeys.
  • From the “next great safari destination” of Caprivi, Namibia, to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, to the ancient tea mountains and traditions of Yunnan, China, this year’s list is a reminder that there is much out there to inspire us.
  • Moreover, this year’s list celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, with 10 World Heritage-designated sites featured.
  • The list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world.

What They’re Saying:

  • George Stone, executive editor of National Geographic Travel said: “While the pandemic stalled many of our travel plans for nearly two years, our appetite for new and impactful journeys has only grown. In many ways, the pandemic provided a moment for travelers and communities around the world to reflect and regroup on how we explore the world. With this year’s list, Nat Geo takes a look at what’s different, new, and inspiring—from the new Seine River bike trail in France to Chimanimani National Park, a new national park in Mozambique that signals the country’s environmental commitment. We’re excited to share these 25 extraordinary places that will define our upcoming itineraries.”

  • The “Best of the World 2022” list is available online now at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld, where readers will be transported to each destination through spectacular photography and reporting.
  • Additionally, on Instagram, Nat Geo is inviting social media users to share photos of places they consider to be the “best of the world” and tag them #BestOfTheWorldChallenge.
  • Beginning December 3, National Geographic’s @natgeoyourshot account will feature the team’s favorites.

National Geographic’s “Best of the World 2022” list:

CULTURE

  • Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China (nominated by National Geographic Traveler China)*
  • Tin Pan Alley, London, England
  • Hokkaido, Japan*
  • Procida, Italy
  • Atlanta, Georgia, United States

SUSTAINABILITY

  • Ruhr Valley, Germany (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Germany)
  • Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Latin America)*
  • Łódź, Poland (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Poland)*
  • National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, United States
  • Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

NATURE

  • Caprivi Strip, Namibia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Italy)
  • Northern Minnesota, United States
  • Lake Baikal, Russia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Russia)*
  • Belize Maya Forest Reserve
  • Victoria, Australia (nominated by National Geographic Traveller U.K.)

ADVENTURE

  • Seine River Bike Trail, France (nominated by National Geographic Traveler France)
  • Costa Rica (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Korea)
  • Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada
  • Palau (nominated by National Geographic Traveller India)*
  • Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, United States

FAMILY

  • Danube River Cruise (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Romania)*
  • Lycia, Turkey (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Turkey)*
  • Granada, Spain (nominated by Viajes National Geographic)*
  • Bonaire (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Netherlands)*
  • Eastern Shore, Maryland, United States

*UNESCO designated sites: Asterisk denotes UNESCO-designated status for this destination; 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed