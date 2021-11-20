National Geographic Unveils 2022 Best of the World List

As international travel restrictions lift and the world slowly emerges from the pandemic, National Geographic has revealed its annual list of the 25 must-see destinations for the next year.

What’s Happening:

With the return of travel, National Geographic is rethinking what it means to be a traveler and the impact of those choices. What remains unchanged is the organization’s commitment to travel stories that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it.

Framed by five categories—Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family—selections on the 2022 list honor national parks and wildlife, outdoor activities and experience, green travel and destinations doing it right, and multigenerational destinations and journeys.

From the “next great safari destination” of Caprivi, Namibia, to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, to the ancient tea mountains and traditions of Yunnan, China, this year’s list is a reminder that there is much out there to inspire us.

Moreover, this year’s list celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, with 10 World Heritage-designated sites featured.

The list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world.

What They’re Saying:

George Stone, executive editor of National Geographic Travel said: “While the pandemic stalled many of our travel plans for nearly two years, our appetite for new and impactful journeys has only grown. In many ways, the pandemic provided a moment for travelers and communities around the world to reflect and regroup on how we explore the world. With this year’s list, Nat Geo takes a look at what’s different, new, and inspiring—from the new Seine River bike trail in France to Chimanimani National Park, a new national park in Mozambique that signals the country’s environmental commitment. We’re excited to share these 25 extraordinary places that will define our upcoming itineraries.”

National Geographic’s “Best of the World 2022” list:

CULTURE

Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China (nominated by National Geographic Traveler China)*

Tin Pan Alley, London, England

Hokkaido, Japan*

Procida, Italy

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

SUSTAINABILITY

Ruhr Valley, Germany (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Germany)

Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Latin America)*

Łódź, Poland (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Poland)*

National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, United States

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

NATURE

Caprivi Strip, Namibia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Italy)

Northern Minnesota, United States

Lake Baikal, Russia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Russia)*

Belize Maya Forest Reserve

Victoria, Australia (nominated by National Geographic Traveller U.K.)

ADVENTURE

Seine River Bike Trail, France (nominated by National Geographic Traveler France)

Costa Rica (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Korea)

Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada

Palau (nominated by National Geographic Traveller India)*

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, United States

FAMILY

Danube River Cruise (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Romania)*

Lycia, Turkey (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Turkey)*

Granada, Spain (nominated by Viajes National Geographic)*

Bonaire (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Netherlands)*

Eastern Shore, Maryland, United States

*UNESCO designated sites: Asterisk denotes UNESCO-designated status for this destination; 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention.