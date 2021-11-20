“Schoolhouse Rock” Songwriter Dave Frishberg Passes Away at Age of 88

Dave Frishberg, a Grammy-nominated jazz songwriter, singer and pianist, known for writing the Schoolhouse Rock song “I’m Just a Bill,” died Wednesday at the age of 88, according to a post on his Facebook page.

What’s Happening:

The passing of Dave Frishberg was reported on by Deadline

The songwriter had a long and varied career that stretched from the Greenwich Village jazz scene of the ’50s to work as a studio musician in Los Angeles in the ’70s, to cutting his own Grammy-nominated albums and doing music for films and TV.

Frishberg’s greatest fame came from his involvement with Schoolhouse Rock , a 1973-85 series of Saturday-morning shorts on ABC Multiplication Rock , 1973), “Conjunction Junction” ( Grammar Rock , 1973) and “I’m Just a Bill” ( America Rock , 1975).

, a 1973-85 series of Saturday-morning shorts on , 1973), “Conjunction Junction” ( , 1973) and “I’m Just a Bill” ( , 1975). My Dear Departed Past — a memoir of his time on the road, life in the music business and, of course, adventures with Schoolhouse Rock — was published in 2017.

