“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort and More to Appear Week of November 29th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 29th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus the show focuses on “Live’s Family Cooking Week,” a series of segments featuring the families of Live.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 3rd:

Monday, November 29 Ansel Elgort ( West Side Story ) Harry Hamlin

Tuesday, November 30 Vanessa Williams ( Queen of the Universe ) Arianna Debose ( West Side Story )

Wednesday, December 1 Rita Moreno ( West Side Story ) Nicholas Braun ( Succession ) Jake Cohen (Hanukkah Recipe)

Thursday, December 2 Nicole Kidman ( Being the Ricardos ) Holly Robinson Peete

Friday, December 3 Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story ) Monica Mangin (Outdoor holiday decorations)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.