Shadow the Dog Not Returning to Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort

DVCFans.com has reported on some sad news out of Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort in South Carolina, where Disney has decided not to bring back the icon of the Resort, Shadow the dog and his owner B’Lou Crabbe.

What’s Happening:

A true homegrown mascot, Shadow first showed up sniffing around the construction site of Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort back in 1996. Disney decided to keep Shadow as a unique mascot for the Resort and she has been there ever since.

Typically, Shadow would be accompanied by B’Lou Crabbe (Mick Ayres), who has served as the Resort’s local folklore export for over 21 years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, B’Lou and Shadow were both gone from the Resort for the months it was closed and ever since it reopened on June 15, 2020.

Last week, Disney made the decision not to bring the duo back to the Hilton Head Island Resort.

Disney however did honor Shadow’s portion of the performance contract by paying for her ongoing vet and grooming care.