The Jim Henson Company Teaming with VeVe to Launch “Labyrinth” NFT Digital Collectibles

The Jim Henson Company is launching its first-ever NFT digital collectibles in partnership with VeVe, the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform. The new series of exclusive digital collectibles are based on the fantasy classic film Labyrinth (1986), currently celebrating its 35th anniversary, and will be released early 2022.

In the initial drop, fans will be able to purchase 3D digital collectibles inspired by the film exclusively through the VeVe app, available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors.

VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed or on external social platforms.

In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, providing a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

