“GMA” Guest List: Tom Holland, Zendaya and More to Appear Week of December 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 6th-11th:

Monday, December 6 Ralph Fiennes ( The King’s Man ) Drew Lachey and Chris Kirkpatrick ( A Very Boy Band Holiday ) George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and more ( The Tender Bar ) Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel ( Out of Office )

Tuesday, December 7 Riz Ahmed ( Encounter ) Peyton Manning

Wednesday, December 8 Zachary Levi and Kurt Warner ( American Underdog ) David Rose ( EGGin’ ) Performance by Shaggy (“Christmas in the Islands”)

Thursday, December 9 Michael B. Jordan ( A Journal for Jordan ) Performance by Norah Jones (“I Dream of Christmas”) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 10 Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon ( Spiderman: No Way Home ) Michael Symon ( Fix it with Food )

Saturday, December 11 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Kay Adams Sweets for Santa with Vaughn Vreeland



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.