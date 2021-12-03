“GMA” Guest List: Tom Holland, Zendaya and More to Appear Week of December 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 6th-11th:
- Monday, December 6
- Ralph Fiennes (The King’s Man)
- Drew Lachey and Chris Kirkpatrick (A Very Boy Band Holiday)
- George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and more (The Tender Bar)
- Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel (Out of Office)
- Tuesday, December 7
- Riz Ahmed (Encounter)
- Peyton Manning
- Wednesday, December 8
- Zachary Levi and Kurt Warner (American Underdog)
- David Rose (EGGin’)
- Performance by Shaggy (“Christmas in the Islands”)
- Thursday, December 9
- Michael B. Jordan (A Journal for Jordan)
- Performance by Norah Jones (“I Dream of Christmas”)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 10
- Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (Spiderman: No Way Home)
- Michael Symon (Fix it with Food)
- Saturday, December 11
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Kay Adams
- Sweets for Santa with Vaughn Vreeland
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.