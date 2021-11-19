ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday” Celebrates the Season with a 1990s Flair on Monday, December 6

If you’re a child of the 1990s, then ABC has a treat for you this holiday season, as they present A Very Boy Band Holiday.

What’s Happening:

will feature appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), who will rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups’ greatest holiday hits — and some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. The special will debut a new original song appropriately titled “A Very Boy Band Holiday” performed by *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, a special performance of “This One’s For The Children” by Joey McIntyre and his son Griffin McIntyre, as well as some of the groups’ hits and a mix of classic holiday favorites including “Let It Snow,” “This Christmas,” “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” and more.

View a special TikTok message from the stars of the special below:

A Very Boy Band Holiday airs Monday, December 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. The special can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.