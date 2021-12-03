“GMA3” Guest List: Marie Osmond, Becky G and More to Appear Week of December 6th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 6th-10th:

Monday, December 6 Jen Sincero ( Badass Habits ) Becky G ( Face to Face with Becky G )

Tuesday, December 7 Representative John Katko (R-NY) Jonathan Karl ( Betrayal ) Marie Osmond ( A Fiancé for Christmas and Unexpected )

Wednesday, December 8 California Governor Gavin Newsom ( Ben and Emma’s Big Hit ) Elizabeth Lombardo, Ph.D. ( Get Out of the Red Zone ) Kal Penn ( Hot Mess Holiday ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson and Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman

Thursday, December 9 GMA3 will follow Michael Strahan’s flight to space with Blue Origin NASA astronaut Mike Massimino Milly Almodovar (Lifestyle and beauty expert) Performance by Norah Jones (“I Dream of Christmas”)

Friday, December 10 Gina Ortiz Jones (United States Air Force Under Secretary) Barry C. Black (United States Senate Chaplain) Bernie Williams and Jordin Sparks Hilary Sheinbaum ( The Dry Challenge )



