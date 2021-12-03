Habitat for Humanity Auctioning Off Items from the Set of ABC’s “The Conners”

Habitat for Humanity of greater Los Angeles is auctioning pieces of television history, giving fans the chance to own items from the set of ABC's hit Wednesday night comedy, The Conners.
- The lot of items being auctioned off includes:
- A screen used afghan
- Headboard
- Dresser
- Two wooden nightstands
- A signed script by members of the cast
- You can place your bid on the whole lot here.
About The Conners:
- The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family—Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.—grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.
