FX Released Three Short Films from Nash Edgerton Today on Hulu

FX today debuted three short films on Hulu – Spider (2007), Bear (2011) and Shark (2021) – a trilogy of wickedly dark comedy shorts from Blue-Tongue Films and Nash Edgerton, executive producer and director of FX’s acclaimed Mr Inbetween.

This trilogy of shorts features Nash Edgerton’s Jack, a well-meaning but misunderstood prankster.

The shorts are co-written by Nash Edgerton and David Michôd ( Catch 22 ), and directed by Edgerton, who also served as executive producer on the trilogy along with Lucia Nicolai and Marcello Paolillo.

Michele Bennett (Mr Inbetween) also served as a producer on Shark.

) also served as a producer on . The newest of the three shorts, Shark , follows Jack after his two previous relationships ended in calamity. It seems he has met his match in Sofie (Rose Bryne). Alas, the couple’s quest to outdo each other looks set to lead to the most outrageous calamity of all.

Shark recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2021 and is currently in consideration for Best Live-Action Short Film at the 2022 Oscars.

You can view a new trailer for Shark below:

Writer, director and actor Nash Edgerton said: “I couldn’t be more excited to have Spider , Bear and Shark all play together on Hulu. I love that audiences will get to see Jack grow older but not really grow up as he pranks his way through his attempts at relationships.”

François Morisset, founder and managing director of the Paris- and Berlin-based sales agency Salaud Morisset, is spearheading the Academy Awards campaign for Shark: "Shark is a refreshingly fun short. Nash has masterfully combined the playfulness of the horror genre with the warmth of comedy; add to this the film's top-class production value and its feature cast and it will surely thrill viewers all over the world."