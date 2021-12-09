“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves and More to Appear Week of December 13th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of December 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. And with seasonal festivities coming soon, the show celebrates “Live’s Holiday Cooking Dream Team Week,” featuring delicious holiday dishes from different chefs!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of December 13th-December 17th:

Monday, December 13 – Guest Co-Host Mark Consuelos Jonathan Groff ( Matrix: Resurrections ) “Holiday Cooking Dream Team Week: Chef Michael Symon

Tuesday, December 14 – Guest Co-Host Mark Consuelos Henry Cavill ( The Witcher ) “Holiday Cooking Dream Team Week:” Chef Melba Wilson

Wednesday, December 15 – Guest Co-Host Mark Consuelos Matthew McConaughey ( Sing 2 ) “Holiday Cooking Dream Team Week:” Chef Eric Ripert

Thursday, December 16 – Guest Co-Host Dondré Whitfield Keanu Reeves ( Matrix: Resurrections ) “Holiday Cooking Dream Team Week:” Chef Maria Loi

Friday, December 17 Holiday sweater party! Performance by Method Man ( Power Book II: Ghost ) and Shaggy



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.