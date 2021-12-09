“Star Wars Eclipse” Action-Adventure Game Announced, Trailer Released

A stunning, cinematic trailer has been released for Star Wars Eclipse, a new game in early development from Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.

What’s Happening:

Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.

In this game, you’ll be able to see the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own morality, personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large.

With all-new characters and environments, you have the power to make choices with consequences thanks to many outcomes in this deeply branching narrative.