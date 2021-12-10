“GMA3” Guest List: Ricki Lake, Kel Mitchell and More to Appear Week of December 13th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 13th-17th:

Monday, December 13 General Daniel Hokanson (The National Guard Bureau Chief) Liz Vaccariello (Editor-in-Chief REAL SIMPLE ) Ricki Lake ( Under the Christmas Tree )

Tuesday, December 14 Kraig Foreman (DHL eCommerce Supply Chain President) Diane Macedo ( The Sleep Fix ) Carrie-Anne Moss ( The Matrix Resurrections )

Wednesday, December 15 Chief Robert J. Contee III (Metropolitan Police Department) Dorie Clark ( The Long Game )

Thursday, December 16 Representative Raul Ruiz (D-CA) Jacques Torres Mary Steenburgen ( Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas )

Friday, December 17 Mayor-elect of Atlanta Andre Dickens Kel Mitchell ( Blessed Mode ) Michael Symon ( Fix It with Food ) Lauren Bush Lauren (FEED CEO and Founder)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer