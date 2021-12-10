“JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies” from ABC7 San Francisco Will Examine the Truth Behind JFK’s Assassination

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, an ABC Owned Television Station, presents a modern-day lens on a story the world thought it already knew, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
What’s Happening:
- JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies is a documentary based on a new book by world-renowned John F. Kennedy assassination researcher Josiah Thompson. This documentary reveals what he uncovered about what happened during John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. Using forensic and ballistic evidence, photography and witness testimony, the documentary shows an original sequence of events and proof that the government tried to cover up the truth.
- The culmination of Thompson’s life’s work reveals a shocking conclusion that ABC7 examines: Lee Harvey Oswald did not fire the fatal shot that killed the president.
- Through a modern forensic lens, the documentary looks at evidence that points to what really happened and how people in power tried to cover up a president’s murder.
- Check out the trailer for JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies on ABC7’s website.
- JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies will air on Channel ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco on Saturday, December 11 (9:00 p.m. PT) with a Hulu premiere on Wednesday, December 15.
- Viewers can also stream the documentary on ABC Owned Television Stations’ connected TV Apps: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
What They’re Saying:
- ABC7 chief investigative reporter Dan Noyes examines new information as he interviews retired Secret Service agent Clint Hill, who was assigned to the first lady that day, and Thompson, both who live locally in the Bay Area.
- “One of the world’s foremost JFK assassination researchers trusted us to turn his new book into a documentary film,” said Noyes. “I can’t think of a more important topic than revealing the truth about the president’s murder, even decades later.”