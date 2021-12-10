“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Chelsea Handler, José Feliciano and More to Appear Week of December 13th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more. Additionally, the show will focus on “Tamron’s Week of Wishes” with special surprises for her guests and audience.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 13th-17th:

Monday, December 13 Brett Young Surprises for a teacher who has gone above and beyond for his students A little girl gets a trip of a lifetime

Tuesday, December 14 – Selfless Acts of Giving A woman who donated her uterus so a stranger could carry a baby A double kidney transplant between two co-workers and their wives Performance by José Feliciano of his holiday classic “Feliz Navidad”

Wednesday, December 15 Chelsea Handler Kenny G Chanté Adams and journalist Dana Canedy ( A Journal for Jordan ) Surprises for the people who work so hard to make sure we all get our gifts

Thursday, December 16 Holly Robinson Peete ( Our Christmas Journey ) Ingrid Michaelson Huge surprises and giveaways for hardworking moms and dads

Friday, December 17 “Hall’s Holiday Potluck” Daniel Thomas Lish Steiling ( Chopped ) Tamela Mann Amazing holiday giveaways – tune in to win!



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.