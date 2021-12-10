“The View” Guest List: Ralph Fiennes, Maggie Gyllenhaal and More to Appear Week of December 13th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

Additionally this season, former The View co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show.

co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show. The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of December 13th- 17th:

Monday, December 13 – Guest co-host Amanda Carpenter Ralph Fiennes ( The King’s Man View Your Deal

Tuesday, December 14 – Guest co-host Amanda Carpenter New York Attorney General Letitia James

Wednesday, December 15 Maggie Gyllenhaal ( The Lost Daughter ) Amy Robach and Andrew Shue ( Better Together! )

Thursday, December 16 Priyanka Chopra Jonas ( The Matrix Resurrections ) Holiday toys

Friday, December 17 Co-hosts Favorite Things Darlene Love and a surprise (Seventh annual performance of “Christmas, Baby Please Come Home”)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.