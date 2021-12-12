Marvel Creative Director Joe Quesada Discusses Jon Bernthal’s Performance as The Punisher

Marvel Executive Vice President and Creative Director Joe Quesada discussed Jon Bernthal’s performance as Frank Castle in the Netflix series The Punisher during a recent interview with the Prop Store.
- Quesada sat down for an interview with Josh Saleh for a talk about Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in honor of the ongoing auction of props, costumes and more from the hit Netflix show.
- Quesada was asked how he knew he found the right person for the Punisher when they were making the series:
- “Jon was this up and coming star, you know, we’d seen him in a bunch of different things but we just knew that this was Frank Castle,” Quesada said. “It’s very easy, I think, to portray a character like that in a very one-dimensional manner. But number one, he had scripts that were incredibly deep and rich and Jon brought so much to the character of Frank.”
- You can check out some of the interview in the video below:
- Fans of the series can currently bid on several different lots of items from the show here.
- The Prop Store’s Marvel Television Online Auction for The Punisher will continue until Tuesday, December 14th.