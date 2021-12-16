Three New “Unsolved” and “True Crime” Documentaries from ABC Owned Television Stations Coming to Hulu

by | Dec 16, 2021 11:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ABC Owned Television Stations will be expanding its true-crime and Unsolved slate on Hulu with three popular local stories that were investigated and covered on ABC-owned news stations but carried national appeal.

What’s Happening:

  • The three new documentaries are set to be released Tuesday, December 21, on Hulu.

  • The first of the three is No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist from 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia. What started as a heartwarming 2017 holiday story turned into the biggest scandal in GoFundMe history, which WPVI investigated andTl reported.
  • No Good Deed updates viewers about Johnny Bobbitt Jr., a homeless man, who gave his last $20 to help a woman, Katelyn McClure, who ran out of gas. At the time, WPVI and other local stations covered the touching story that went viral and became a national story as McClure created a GoFundMe page to help him out of homelessness.
  • As the story went viral, McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, raised nearly a half-million dollars for Bobbitt and appeared on local and national news shows. But lavish social media posts of luxury spending sprees, parties, gambling and other strange behavior led Pradelli and Mettendorf to begin investigating. As pressure built around the trio, a fallout ensued eventually exposing the “Good Deed” as a lie that defrauded GoFundMe and thousands of kindhearted supporters.

  • Pradelli and Mettendorf speak to family and friends of those criminally charged, prosecutors and GoFundMe executives. The hour-long documentary shares an explosive audio recording of McClure and D’Amico and newly released excerpts from WPVI's 2018 exclusive interview with Bobbitt.
  • No Good Deed explores how social media contributed to the significant increase in donations and ultimately brought down the trio.
  • WPVI created a detailed No Good Deed immersive experience site that takes viewers through a timeline of events. The immersive page shares actual social media posts, audio recordings, text messages, court documents and other factors of this scandal.
  • WPVI investigative reporter Chad Pradelli and Special Projects producer Cheryl Mettendorf are co-executive producers.

  • Up next is Texas True Crime: The Candyman Murders from ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, which is about a case that haunted a Texas community nearly 50 years ago.
  • ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey revisits killer Dean Corll's horrific mass murders that dubbed him a “serial killer” before the term was widely used.
  • Earlier this year, ABC13, Houston's news leader, released a new series Texas True Crime on Hulu and season two of its successful and highly streamed Unsolved series.
  • All of ABC13's Unsolved and Texas True Crime documentaries are available on Hulu.
  • Wendy Granato, president and general manager of KTRK said: "Deciding to share these locally produced true-crime stories on Hulu is indicative of the demand we are seeing from viewers who are obsessed with the content. It also speaks to the experience of our reporters, whose work gives a voice to the victims."
  • The trailer for Texas True Crime: The Candyman Murders is available to view on ABC13’s website.

  • Finally, we have Unsolved LA: The Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson from ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles.
  • This revolves around a 2009 unsolved mystery of a young woman who vanished near Malibu Creek State Park.  In the hour-long special, ABC7’s Veronica Miracle examines the case of Richardson who, before going missing, appeared to have a mental health crisis in an upscale Malibu restaurant that led to her being brought to an LA county jail. Controversy ensued regarding how she was released in the middle of the night with no phone or car and vanished. Her remains were found 11 months later in a remote canyon nearby.
  • Miracle looks at the events leading up to her disappearance, retraces Richardson’s steps, talks to those who loved her, and revisits how law enforcement treated her before and after her disappearance.

All three of these new documentaries will be released Tuesday, December 21, on Hulu.

