Cityneon to Team with Warner Bros. to Create DC- and Harry Potter-Inspired Art Experiences in 2023

Cityneon Holdings has announced an exciting partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring themed art experiences inspired by DC and the Wizarding World, slated to launch in 2023. Audiences around the globe will be awestruck as they are able to engage in an all-new way with their favorite Super Heroes and the beloved Wizarding World, through immersive themed art environments.

Both experiences will fuse cutting-edge media, sound, and technology together to create a truly sensorial visitor experience.

More details on these themed art experiences will be announced at a later date. What they’re saying: Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Cityneon: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to deliver two unique experiences based on two of their most successful and globally acclaimed franchises, the DC Universe and the Wizarding World. This strategic relationship is a testament to our determination to scale greater heights in the arena of IP experiences. With Cityneon’s strong track record of delivering large-scale and innovative experiences globally, I am confident that the DC and Wizarding World experiences will be truly unique and immersive experiences that fans of all ages will enjoy.”

Peter van Roden, SVP Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Cityneon on these two new cutting-edge immersive themed art experiences. Each of the new experiences will help us further continue to reach our DC and Wizarding World fans with fresh, innovative and immersive experiences where guests can interact with the franchises like never before." About Cityneon: Cityneon is a global experience entertainment company that holds global partnerships with billion-dollar studios such as: Disney and Marvel Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience Universal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition 20th Century for Avatar: The Exhibition

