LaChina Robinson Extends Contract with ESPN

ESPN has reached a contract extension with analyst and lead studio host LaChina Robinson, who will continue her role on the network’s WNBA events, while adding NBA duties to her repertoire.

Robinson’s first assignment under her new deal is this weekend’s WNBA Draft Lottery. The 2022 Draft Lottery special will air live on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 19, in between the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase doubleheader.

The WNBA is experiencing tremendous growth, recently delivering its most-watched regular season since 2009, averaging 309,000 viewers, up 49% over the 2020 regular season.

About LaChina Robinson:

Robinson joined ESPN in 2009 and is an award-winning analyst and host, having served for 12 seasons of college basketball and entering her 15th season of WNBA coverage across various networks throughout her career, including ESPN, Turner, and FOX.

Her work around women’s basketball as an analyst, host, and reporter spans a wide range of collegiate and WNBA events during the regular season, NCAA Tournament and Final Four, WNBA playoffs, finals and draft.

In 2018, Robinson received high honors as the recipient of the Dawn Staley Excellence in Broadcasting Award, followed by the prestigious Mel Greenberg Award in 2021, given annually to a member of the media or sports communications professional who has best displayed a commitment to women’s basketball and to advancing the role of the media in the women’s game.

In the 30 years of the award’s existence, Robinson is only the second Black woman to win the award – the other was Robin Roberts (2001).

In 2020, she was recognized with the Giving Gracefully Award as a nod to her work as co-founder of her own non-profit, Rising Media Stars, which is a mentorship and training program for young women of color who want to start a career in sports broadcasting.

Robinson has also given countless volunteer hours including current appointments to the Board of Trustees for the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Robinson was a student-athlete at Wake Forest University, where she achieved All-ACC recognition both in the classroom and on the court.

She has been inducted into two Halls of Fame in her hometown, including the inaugural Alexandria City Public School’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

