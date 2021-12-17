“GMA” Guest List Neil Patrick Harris, Reba McEntire and More to Appear December 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 20th-25th:
- Monday, December 20
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- George Clooney (The Tender Bar)
- Performance by Brett Eldredge
- 12 Days of Cookies with Eden Grinshpan
- Tuesday, December 21
- Neil Patrick Harris (The Matrix Resurrections)
- Performance by Reba McEntire
- Holiday edition of Binge This! with Amy Robach (Better Together!)
- 12 Days of Cookies with Damaris Phillips
- Wednesday, December 22
- Michelle Young (The Bachelorette)
- Performance by Chris Tomlin
- 12 Days of Cookies with Dan Pelosi
- Thursday, December 23
- Brandon Gray, Daniel Pandolph and Daniel Thompson (Deck the Hallmark podcast)
- Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe (The Tender Bar)
- Performance by David Archuleta
- 12 Days of Cookies with Jake Cohen
- Friday, December 24
- Last minute gifts with Lori Bergamotto
- Performance by New York Holiday Choristers
- 12 Days of Cookies with Jernard Wells
- Saturday, December 25 – (pre-taped)
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli with Christmas Dinner 911
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Daryn Carp
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.