“GMA” Guest List Neil Patrick Harris, Reba McEntire and More to Appear December 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 20th-25th:

Monday, December 20 Lily Collins ( Emily in Paris ) George Clooney ( The Tender Bar ) Performance by Brett Eldredge 12 Days of Cookies with Eden Grinshpan

Tuesday, December 21 Neil Patrick Harris ( The Matrix Resurrections ) Performance by Reba McEntire Holiday edition of Binge This! with Amy Robach ( Better Together !) 12 Days of Cookies with Damaris Phillips

Wednesday, December 22 Michelle Young ( The Bachelorette ) Performance by Chris Tomlin 12 Days of Cookies with Dan Pelosi

Thursday, December 23 Brandon Gray, Daniel Pandolph and Daniel Thompson ( Deck the Hallmark podcast) Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe ( The Tender Bar ) Performance by David Archuleta 12 Days of Cookies with Jake Cohen

Friday, December 24 Last minute gifts with Lori Bergamotto Performance by New York Holiday Choristers 12 Days of Cookies with Jernard Wells

Saturday, December 25 – (pre-taped) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli with Christmas Dinner 911 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Daryn Carp



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.