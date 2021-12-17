Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Announces Grand Community Event to Open Steinmetz Hall

by | Dec 17, 2021 4:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL has announced an Opening Weekend Community Celebration for its newest venue, Steinmetz Hall.

(Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

(Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

What’s Happening:

  • On January 14th through 16th, 2022, The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host a community celebration as it opens its newest addition to the complex, Steinmetz Hall.
  • Steinmetz Hall is a multi-form venue that can transform its shape, seating and sound to showcase a variety of art forms and events.
  • The Grand Celebration begins on Friday, January 14th, with special events all weekend long.
  • Visitors can tour the new facility during two Open House times, Friday, January 14th, from 12 to 4 pm, and Saturday, January 15th, from 10 am to 2 pm.
  • The first performance at Steinmetz Hall will be Rise & Shine, “A one-of-a-kind, two-day showcase of diverse talents from across Central Florida.
  • Performers participating in Rise & Shine on Friday and Sunday, January 14th and 16th, include more than 250 artists under the leadership of creative director Cole NeSmith and music director Eric Jacobsen.
  • Artists performing in Rise & Shine include members of the Asian Cultural Association, Bach Festival Choir, Central Florida Community Arts, City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra, Gospel Liturgical Dance team from Inez Patricia School of Dance, Matthew Fowler & Prado Sisters, Orlando Choral Society, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Raymi Dance, Rico Monaco, SAK Comedy Lab, The 502’s, United Ballet Theater and Wynn Family.
  • On Saturday, January 15th, Michael Feinstein will perform Broadway hits and the Great American Songbook with Orlando Broadway stars and regional legends Davis Gaines, Norm Lewis and Sofia Deler.
  • The Grand Opening Celebration of Steinmetz Hall will continue for more than two weeks after the community event, with performances including The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Royal Ballet, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, and Sacred Music.
  • Visit www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/GrandCelebration to learn more about the event and for information about tickets.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed