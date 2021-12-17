Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Announces Grand Community Event to Open Steinmetz Hall

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL has announced an Opening Weekend Community Celebration for its newest venue, Steinmetz Hall.
What’s Happening:
- On January 14th through 16th, 2022, The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host a community celebration as it opens its newest addition to the complex, Steinmetz Hall.
- Steinmetz Hall is a multi-form venue that can transform its shape, seating and sound to showcase a variety of art forms and events.
- The Grand Celebration begins on Friday, January 14th, with special events all weekend long.
- Visitors can tour the new facility during two Open House times, Friday, January 14th, from 12 to 4 pm, and Saturday, January 15th, from 10 am to 2 pm.
- The first performance at Steinmetz Hall will be Rise & Shine, “A one-of-a-kind, two-day showcase of diverse talents from across Central Florida.
- Performers participating in Rise & Shine on Friday and Sunday, January 14th and 16th, include more than 250 artists under the leadership of creative director Cole NeSmith and music director Eric Jacobsen.
- Artists performing in Rise & Shine include members of the Asian Cultural Association, Bach Festival Choir, Central Florida Community Arts, City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra, Gospel Liturgical Dance team from Inez Patricia School of Dance, Matthew Fowler & Prado Sisters, Orlando Choral Society, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Raymi Dance, Rico Monaco, SAK Comedy Lab, The 502’s, United Ballet Theater and Wynn Family.
- On Saturday, January 15th, Michael Feinstein will perform Broadway hits and the Great American Songbook with Orlando Broadway stars and regional legends Davis Gaines, Norm Lewis and Sofia Deler.
- The Grand Opening Celebration of Steinmetz Hall will continue for more than two weeks after the community event, with performances including The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Royal Ballet, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, and Sacred Music.
- Visit www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/GrandCelebration to learn more about the event and for information about tickets.