ACCN Now Available to all Comcast Xfinity Subscribers

The ACC Network is now officially available to all subscribers of Comcast’s Xfinity service around the country.

What’s Happening:

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports, is officially now available nationally to Comcast’s Xfinity customers.

ACCN is available on Xfinity channel 1325 on Digital Starter in states within the ACC footprint and available in other Comcast markets on Digital Preferred.

Today’s news follows the November 30 announcement

Notably, with the addition of Comcast, ACCN is now fully distributed with every major satellite, telco and digital provider across the country, and available to nearly 90 million households.

ACCN annually televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports, including football, baseball, softball, field hockey, volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse and soccer, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. The network is an all-access pass to nationally competitive events, expert analysis, documentaries, classic games and in-depth features on the premiere athletic and academic conference in college athletics.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity Cox DIRECTV DIRECTV STREAM DISH Network Frontier fuboTV Google Fiber Hulu Mediacom Optimum Sling TV Spectrum TV Suddenlink Verizon Fios YouTube TV

All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.