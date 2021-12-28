Animator Eric Goldberg Views Disney Enchantment For the First Time

Legendary Disney animator Eric Goldberg recently visited the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to view Disney Enchantment, which features animated segments that he helped create.

What’s Happening:

Disney Enchantment is the brand new fireworks spectacular at the Magic Kingdom, created for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

The show introduced projections on the buildings of Main Street U.S.A. similar to those on Cinderella Castle.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Animation Director, Eric Goldberg, was tasked with creating several of the hand-drawn animation moments in the show.

Eric adds Disney Enchantment to his already impressive portfolio, which includes supervising the animation of the Genie in Aladdin and co-directing Pocahontas .

and co-directing . Eric’s other theme park animation projects include Gran Fiesta Tour, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Fireworks Spectacular, and Drawn to Life at Disney Springs

Recently, Eric and his daughter visited Magic Kingdom to take in Disney Enchantment for the first time. Check out their reactions in the video below:

If you’ve yet to see it, then be sure to check out our full video of the debut performance of the Disney Enchantment fireworks spectacular: