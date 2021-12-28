D23 Reveals 2022 Gold Member Collector Set

The 2022 D23 Gold Member collector set, inspired by the magical imagination and innovation of the Disney Parks includes a retro-inspired aviation pin, a stylish luggage tag, a set of seven custom-designed pins, and a one-of-a-kind passport!

Embark on a worldwide voyage of adventure and fun as you discover the Disney parks one by one with this epic collection, included as part of your 2022 D23 Gold Membership!

Enjoy a global tour of the Disney Parks begins with this elegant D23 Disney Parks Passport, which opens with a welcome letter from Head of D23 Michael Vargo and a guide to the world of Disney’s parks, including some fabulous history and fascinating facts to inspire your own dreams of traveling around the world with the Disney Parks.

Earn your wings with this exclusive Mickey Mouse Aviation Pin. Fashioned solely for D23 Gold Members by Disney, this retro-styled medal is inspired by classic airline “wings” badges, complemented by Mickey depicted in classic style and with his famous smile with a gold finish.

This Jetsetting Luggage Tag is a classically styled metal tag, elegantly etched with the D23 logo and the official and delightfully designed Mickey-and-airplane-tail emblem from the logo that adorned Walt Disney’s legendary Gulfstream company plane. This retro-inspired flight accessory will make any trip first class all the way.

The Disney Parks Around The World Pin Set, designed for D23 Gold Members, includes seven deluxe-sized, gold-toned hard enamel pins, designed by Disney artist Alex Riegert-Waters. The pin set features whimsical art depicting unforgettable icons from each of the Disney resorts: Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland Resort. The Disney Cruise Line pin celebrates the launch of the fleet’s latest ship, the Disney Wish, setting sail in Summer 2022, featuring Captain Minnie and, as her crew, Sailor Chip ’n’ Sailor Dale. The pins themselves are set on a map of the world complete with charming Disney art by Disney artist Bryan Mon, depicting international landmarks while also serving as a showcase for your Disney Parks pin set.