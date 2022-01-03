Disneyland Resort Grad Nite Returns in 2022, Registration Now Open

by | Jan 3, 2022 2:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

After having to cancel the event the last two years, Disneyland Resort has announced the return of Grade Nite this year, once again giving graduates a chance to celebrate their accomplishments at the resort.

  • High school seniors coming with their school can soon enjoy unforgettable attractions, savor amazing treats and eats, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments in one of their final nights of high school with their friends at the Disneyland Resort Grad Nite 2022.
  • Disneyland Resort Grad Nite will return for the following dates:
    • May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 31
    • June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 17
  • There will be three ticket options available or Grads to have more time, flexibility and access as they celebrate this monumental experience:
  • Option 1:
    • The first ticket option is the Disneyland Grad Nite Private Party Experience at Disney California Adventure park.
    • After 9 p.m., Grads get exclusive access to Disney California Adventure park as it transforms into an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime celebration.
    • Grads will get to enjoy this evening event with other Grads.
    • Priced at $89 per person.
  • Option 2:
    • The second ticket option gives Grads the opportunity to enjoy a full day at Disney California Adventure park plus admission to the Disneyland Grad Nite Private Party Experience later in the evening in the same park.
    • Priced at $119 per person.
  • Option 3:
    • The third ticket option is a Park Hopper experience to both parks plus admission to the exclusive Disneyland Grad Nite Private Party Experience at Disney California Adventure park.
    • Grads can access both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on the same day during normal operating hours, then wrap up the night at the exclusive private party experience with other Grads.
    • Priced at $179 per person.
  • Disneyland Resort Grad Nite 2022 Registration is available now.
 
 
