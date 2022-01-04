Guests Return to the Tropical Oasis of Typhoon Lagoon

After much anticipation following its lengthy closure, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park finally reopened this past Sunday. We were there to check out the changes at the park, but Disney has also released a fun video showcasing the park’s return.
What’s Happening:
- Typhoon Lagoon, the second water park at the Walt Disney World Resort, had actually closed PRIOR to the shutdown in January of 2020 for their annual refurbishment (originally scheduled to end March 29th, 2020) and didn’t open again until this past Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.
- Disney shared the video above showing how guests traveled from all over to return to the storm-strewn paradise to once again experience their favorite thrilling water attractions and the tropical family fun.
- To celebrate the reopening, guests got to build their own tropical flavor DOLE Whip combinations at Snack Shack, which are just one of several new delicious menu offerings that debuted during the reopening of Typhoon Lagoon.
- The park has been given a complete refresh with lots of fresh paint, and is looking better than it has in a long time.
- With the reopening of Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach is now closed for its annual refurbishment for an undetermined length of time.