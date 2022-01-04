Guests Return to the Tropical Oasis of Typhoon Lagoon

After much anticipation following its lengthy closure, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park finally reopened this past Sunday. We were there to check out the changes at the park, but Disney has also released a fun video showcasing the park’s return.

What’s Happening:

Disney shared the video above showing how guests traveled from all over to return to the storm-strewn paradise to once again experience their favorite thrilling water attractions and the tropical family fun.

To celebrate the reopening, guests got to build their own tropical flavor DOLE Whip combinations at Snack Shack, which are just one of several new delicious menu offerings that debuted during the reopening of Typhoon Lagoon.

The park has been given a complete refresh with lots of fresh paint, and is looking better than it has in a long time.

