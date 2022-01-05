SeaWorld San Diego Invites Guests to Be Inspired and Connect During Their “Inside Look” Weekends This Month

SeaWorld San Diego is inviting visitors to connect and be inspired at their Inside Look event, a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can see and learn more about animal care and rescues through up-close opportunities running weekends throughout the month.

What’s Happening:

Starting this weekend, guests are invited to an up-close and inspiring special event to see and learn more about animal care with the experts at SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look event taking place on Saturdays and Sundays, January 8th – 30th.

This unique event will give guests an ‘inside look’ to learn more about the dedicated animal care and what it takes to maintain a premier zoological institution like SeaWorld San Diego. Through engaging educational opportunities, guests will participate in exclusive meet-and-greets and special access that will be available throughout the event to help build a deeper understanding and appreciation for the natural world we all share.

In addition to the beloved Orca Encounter offered daily, the park will host an exclusive Orca presentation for Inside Look, demonstrating the H.E.L.P.P.R. (Husbandry, Exercise, Learning, Play, Presentation and Relate) philosophy that the SeaWorld animal care team embodies, and the incredible connection created between the Animal Care Specialists and orcas. Guests can arrive early to the Sea Lions Live and Dolphin Days shows for special 10-minute presentations where they will learn more about the day-to-day care the dedicated animal care teams provide to these animals, how they cultivate behaviors and bonds, and how the work being done at SeaWorld benefits these species in the wild. Additionally, knowledgeable Education and Zoological Ambassadors will hold talks throughout the day at exhibits across the park, including Wild Arctic, Flamingos, Penguin Encounter, Otter Outlook, and Sea Lion Point, and share stories of personal connections, animal insights and Q&A discussions directly from the dedicated specialists who care for these animals every day.

For an in-depth look at SeaWorld’s history of animal care, guests can visit the Inside Look Event Hub at Mission Bay Theater to participate in engaging conversations with zoological experts. They can also view curated episodes of the award-winning SeaWorld® Sea Rescue TV series, along with hosted trivia and park history. At Mission Bay Theatre, guests will also encounter the SeaWorld Up-Close exhibit featuring displays of equipment and wetsuits used by the Rescue Team and unique items from the park’s great 55-year history.

Inside Look will spotlight conservation organizations in the local community that SeaWorld partners with, such as the Wolf Education Project among others. Nautilus Amphitheater will feature weekend presentations with dynamic guest speakers and animal ambassadors, each with a unique tie to SeaWorld. Speakers include renowned local artist Stephen Fishwick, Jackson Conservation Ambassadors and more. Guests can partake in a fascinating tour that takes them behind the scenes of an incredible engineering structure that maintains the crucial water quality at the park, demonstrating the link between the ocean and SeaWorld.

To further enhance their Inside Look experience, guests can choose to purchase an Inside Look Scavenger Hunt map that encourages people of all ages to discover new things about SeaWorld San Diego by matching stickers with points of interest around the park and redeem completed maps for a very special SeaWorld prize.

Inside Look is included with park admission, with opportunities for upgrades. Animals, caregivers, and activities in each area of Inside Look may differ day to day..

SeaWorld is one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare and veterinary care. Its team of more than 1,000 animal specialists provide the highest standards of care for one of the largest zoological collections in the world. SeaWorld is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA); regulated and reviewed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries, among others, to ensure the highest standards of animal care, welfare and safety. SeaWorld is also accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums and has earned the Humane Certified seal from American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare.

SeaWorld also advances the science of marine animal health through the study of animals in its care, partnerships with leading academic institutions, and with SeaWorld Conservation Fund grants to organizations focused on marine animal rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection and species research.

The SeaWorld Rescue team is on call 24×7 to help animals in need. SeaWorld has rescued more than 39,000 marine animals, making it one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world.

Inside Look is the first of an exciting 2022 event lineup at SeaWorld San Diego. Other upcoming events include: Mardi Gras: Feb 5- 27 (Saturdays and Sundays)

This all-new event brings the excitement of Mardi Gras to San Diego. Guests can grab their beads and celebrate this family friendly New Orleans-style carnival event complete with live music, colorful costumes, festive performers, kids’ games, Mardi Gras-infused Creole and Cajun food favorites along with various adult libations. Event is included with park admission. Emperor Coaster: Opening in March

Emperor will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state. Named after the world’s largest penguin, the new coaster will mimic this species’ incredible underwater diving ability. Seven Seas Food Festival: March 4-May 1 (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)



SeaWorld is bringing back international flavors, amazing beverage tastings and live music performances with the return of Southern California’s fan favorite Seven Seas Food Festival. In addition to hundreds of tasty bites and delicious drinks, guests can enjoy live music and their favorite animal exhibits, including dolphins, sea lions, bat rays, flamingos, sea otters, and more.

What They’re Saying: