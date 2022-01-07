Disney+ Now Shows Rating, Year, and Runtime Through Search on Web Browser

The Disney+ web interface has received a minor update, now displaying the rating, year, and runtime of films when viewed through the search feature.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ subscribers can now quickly see the rating, year produced, and runtime of films when they use the search feature on the web version of the streaming service.

In the comparison photo above, you can see that the results expand the layout of search results, giving more space between tiles to present the information.

For TV shows, the TV rating and year are presented, but the runtime isn’t listed since that varies by episode.

At this time, the helpful feature is only available when searching for a title. In this case, we searched for “ Star Wars

This new feature is good news for families with small children, who can now make a decision about whether or not to select a title before they click on it.

The mobile app already had this same feature, which gives additional details on the side of each tile.

We have not yet seen this feature roll out on streaming boxes like Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast.

It is unclear if this feature will remain in the search function or if it will expand to display other places, such as the home page and collection pages.