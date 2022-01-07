“GMA” Guest List: John Cena, Ming-Na Wen and More to Appear Week of January 10th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 10th-15th:
- Monday, January 10
- Ginger Zee (A Little Closer to Home)
- Tuesday, January 11
- John Cena (Peacemaker)
- Bela Gandhi (Smart Dating Academy Founder)
- Jason Reynolds (Ain’t Burned All the Bright)
- Wednesday, January 12
- Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker)
- Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett)
- Gray Malin (Dogs of Aspen)
- Thursday, January 13
- Jack Quaid (Scream)
- Nita Prose (The Maid)
- Friday, January 14
- Lori Bergamotto (How to style a puffer coat)
- Performance by Aly & AJ
- Saturday, January 14
- Binge This! with Sharon Carpenter
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Dan Harris (Intuitive eating)
- Chef Ashton Keefe (Recipes for game day)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.