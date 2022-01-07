“GMA” Guest List: John Cena, Ming-Na Wen and More to Appear Week of January 10th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 10th-15th:

Monday, January 10 Ginger Zee ( A Little Closer to Home )

Tuesday, January 11 John Cena ( Peacemaker ) Bela Gandhi (Smart Dating Academy Founder) Jason Reynolds ( Ain’t Burned All the Bright )

Wednesday, January 12 Danielle Brooks ( Peacemaker ) Ming-Na Wen ( The Book of Boba Fett ) Gray Malin ( Dogs of Aspen )

Thursday, January 13 Jack Quaid ( Scream ) Nita Prose ( The Maid )

Friday, January 14 Lori Bergamotto (How to style a puffer coat) Performance by Aly & AJ

Saturday, January 14 Binge This! with Sharon Carpenter Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dan Harris (Intuitive eating) Chef Ashton Keefe (Recipes for game day)



