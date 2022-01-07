“GMA3” Guest List: Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Lapin and More to Appear Week of January 10th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 10th-14th:

Monday, January 10 Dr. Sara Bode (Children’s Hospital Care Connection School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics Medical Director) Nicole Lapin ( Miss Independent ) Performance by Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Black

Tuesday, January 11 Dr. Jerome Adams (Former U.S. Surgeon General) Dr. Kellyann Petrucci (Guilty pleasures you can indulge in while trying to lose weight) Bridget Everett ( Somebody Somewhere )

Wednesday, January 12 Ginger Zee ( A Little Closer to Home ) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker ( Safe Room ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, January 13 Chef Anne Burrell ( Worst Cooks in America ) Jonathan Bennett ( Potato Dreams of America )

Friday, January 14 Dr. Michael Osterholm (University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director) Dr. Juan Rivera (Univision Network Chief Medical Correspondent) Performance by Aly & AJ



