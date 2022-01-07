New National Geographic Expeditions Departure Dates and Destinations Set for 2023

by | Jan 7, 2022 11:52 AM Pacific Time

You can start planning the adventure of a lifetime now. New National Geographic Expeditions departure dates and destinations have been set for 2023, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • A slate of Signature Land, Private Expedition and River Cruise itineraries, including a reimagined trip to Costa Rica.
  • With these itineraries, travelers will get to visit stunning locations around the world along with knowledgeable National Geographic Experts or guides who will share their experiences.
  • National Geographic Private Expeditions also feature unique itineraries designed to bring you and the traveling companions you choose to extraordinary places all over the world.
  • Bookings for 2023 Signature Land, Private Expedition and River Cruise itineraries will open to the public on Jan. 13, 2022.
  • Additionally, for a limited time, save $750 on all 2023 river cruise itineraries when you book your space early. Simply use code EBDRC23 when you make your reservation.

Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation:

  • National Geographic Expeditions’ enhanced eight-night, nine-day expedition to Costa Rica includes seven departure dates through May.
  • Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation leads travelers through the country’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts.
  • During this trip, explorers will visit wetlands and tropical rainforests where they may:
    • See sloths, monkeys, birds, frogs and more in their natural habitat
    • Visit a family-run coffee, cacao and sugarcane plantation
    • Join researchers at the Monteverde Institute to participate in cloud forest conservation projects
    • Journey to the Leatherback Turtle Trust to learn about monitoring turtles
  • Travelers will also stay in four different accommodations, each of which are chosen for their exceptional quality, location and character.
  • National Geographic Expert, Vanessa Bezy, a National Geographic Society grantee, marine biologist and wildlife conservationist, will also join select departures to share her passion for conservation.

European River Cruises

  • National Geographic River Cruises take travelers to grand cities, forgotten villages and the endless countryside all while exploring some of Europe’s most historic waterways aboard world-class ships with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line.
  • Plus, each departure is accompanied by a National Geographic Expert – such as a historian, author or archaeologist – who gives presentations on board the ship and accompanies travelers on daily included excursions, and a National Geographic Photographer who offers professional tips on technique and artistry to help voyagers capture incredible moments.

Signature Land Trips and Private Expeditions

  • Offering premium, fully planned itineraries, National Geographic Expeditions’ curated Signature Land trips boast a small group of 16-25 travelers and combine the best of exploration with an in-depth review of the history, culture, heritage and natural wildlife of a destination.
  • National Geographic Expeditions’ 2023 Signature Land dates feature top itineraries including Patagonia, Egypt, India and Borneo.

You can learn more about these itineraries and book your trip here.

 
 
