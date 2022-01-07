New National Geographic Expeditions Departure Dates and Destinations Set for 2023

You can start planning the adventure of a lifetime now. New National Geographic Expeditions departure dates and destinations have been set for 2023, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

A slate of Signature Land, Private Expedition and River Cruise itineraries, including a reimagined trip to Costa Rica.

With these itineraries, travelers will get to visit stunning locations around the world along with knowledgeable National Geographic Experts or guides who will share their experiences.

National Geographic Private Expeditions also feature unique itineraries designed to bring you and the traveling companions you choose to extraordinary places all over the world.

Bookings for 2023 Signature Land, Private Expedition and River Cruise itineraries will open to the public on Jan. 13, 2022.

Additionally, for a limited time, save $750 on all 2023 river cruise itineraries when you book your space early. Simply use code EBDRC23 when you make your reservation.

Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation:

National Geographic Expeditions’ enhanced eight-night, nine-day expedition to Costa Rica includes seven departure dates through May.

Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation leads travelers through the country’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts.

During this trip, explorers will visit wetlands and tropical rainforests where they may: See sloths, monkeys, birds, frogs and more in their natural habitat Visit a family-run coffee, cacao and sugarcane plantation Join researchers at the Monteverde Institute to participate in cloud forest conservation projects Journey to the Leatherback Turtle Trust to learn about monitoring turtles

Travelers will also stay in four different accommodations, each of which are chosen for their exceptional quality, location and character.

National Geographic Expert, Vanessa Bezy, a National Geographic Society grantee, marine biologist and wildlife conservationist, will also join select departures to share her passion for conservation.

European River Cruises

National Geographic River Cruises take travelers to grand cities, forgotten villages and the endless countryside all while exploring some of Europe’s most historic waterways aboard world-class ships with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line.

Plus, each departure is accompanied by a National Geographic Expert – such as a historian, author or archaeologist – who gives presentations on board the ship and accompanies travelers on daily included excursions, and a National Geographic Photographer who offers professional tips on technique and artistry to help voyagers capture incredible moments.

Signature Land Trips and Private Expeditions

Offering premium, fully planned itineraries, National Geographic Expeditions’ curated Signature Land trips boast a small group of 16-25 travelers and combine the best of exploration with an in-depth review of the history, culture, heritage and natural wildlife of a destination.

National Geographic Expeditions’ 2023 Signature Land dates feature top itineraries including Patagonia, Egypt, India and Borneo.

You can learn more about these itineraries and book your trip here.