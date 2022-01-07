“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Carmela Wallace, Monica Aldama and More to Appear Week of January 10th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 10th-14th:

Monday, January 10 – Women who are First in Their Fields Dawn Staley (History-making college basketball coaching contract) René Syler (first Black female co-anchor of a morning network show) Beverley Bass (First female captain for American Airlines) Special performance by the woman who portrays Bass in the musical Come From Away

Tuesday, January 11 Tamron Hall exclusive: Carmela Wallace (Mother of late musician Juice WRLD) Scuba diver who could help solve the disappearance of two teenagers that vanished 20 years ago Boy Scout who helped a lost family and their dog while out on a hike

Wednesday, January 12 – The Tam Fam Reset Challenge! Daytime exclusive: Coach Monica Aldama ( Cheer ) Dr. Sanjay Gupta ( Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age ) A woman who lost 200 pounds to reset her mind, body, and soul

Thursday, January 13 Kaitlyn Bristowe ( The Bachelorette ; Dancing with the Stars ) Brooke Shields (“Beginning is Now” lifestyle website) Small changes to yield big improvements All-new Tam Fam Deal!

Friday, January 14 – Feel Good Friday Judith Jamison (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater legend) Performance by Dante Bowe (“Joyful”) Two women – one from Boston and one from the UK – currently house swapping Kayleigh Williamson and mom Sandy (First woman with Down syndrome to complete the Austin half marathon is now training for her first marathon)



