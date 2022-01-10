Shanghai Disney Resort Invites Guests to Celebrate the Year of the “Tigger” Beginning January 15th

Shanghai Disney Resort will be celebrating the “Year of the Tigger” with a special resort-wide celebration running from January 15 through February 16, 2022!

What’s Happening:

Tigger will be making special appearances to mark the start of celebrations for the Year of the Tiger. Tigger will join his Disney pals in welcoming guests at a special Lunar New Year character greeting on Mickey Avenue, sporting a stylish new look that reflects the time-honored traditions of the season.

As with each year, the Garden of the Twelve Friends will transform into the annual New Year’s Wishing Garden. This year, the garden will feature beautifully photogenic rows of lantern arches decorated with unique Tigger elements and auspicious Spring Festival details. Guests are invited to meander through the arches and snap extra-special festive photos with friends and family.

When guests arrive at Tigger’s zodiac mosaic, they will find it embellished with magnificent celebratory decorations to honor the Year of the Tiger. Guests can write down their wishes for the year ahead on special wishing cards, which they can then hang throughout the garden to usher in a year of good luck and fortune. These cards may be found in the Wishing Garden and at the selfie spots on Mickey Avenue.

Guests can spot the charming and bouncy Tigger alongside Goofy, who will be in his God of Fortune costume, as part of the popular Surprise Squad. Tigger will also appear throughout the park to bring surprises and wish everyone a magical Spring Festival, as well as lead various entertainment shows with cherished Disney characters, giving our guests many opportunities to experience the happiness and positivity of this lovable feline during the season.

In addition, a new collection of Tigger-themed merchandise is sure to fly off the shelves as guests discover Tigger-inspired apparel, accessories and home décor to reflect the true spirit of the Spring Festival.

Throughout the entire Spring Festival season, the resort will celebrate the magic of the holidays and immerse guests in a Lunar New Year celebration unlike any other. An auspicious atmosphere abundant with ornate décor and traditional designs augmented by fun Disney touches will welcome guests from the moment they begin their holiday adventure at Shanghai Disneyland.

As guests embark on an unforgettable journey, spring couplets adorn the main archway with Chinese traditional tiger-head elements, offering well wishes and greetings of prosperity and fortune.

Shining Mickey and oblong-shaped lanterns featuring tigers will light the way and reveal a Mickey Avenue drenched in stunning shades of red and gold.

Plus, a new social wall near Il Paperino will offer an idyllic Lunar New Year photo backdrop for guests to pose in front of lucky Disney character-themed imagery. Find the picture-perfect moment at our selfie spots with festively dressed Disney friends, featuring a splendid backdrop of traditional lantern design elements and details.

Entertainment:

Exceptional shows and entertainment will bring even more magic and delight to the resort this season. Guests can witness for the first time at Shanghai Disneyland the authentic extravaganza that is the Lion Dance , a colorful tradition that brings good luck and prosperity in the year ahead, in the Gardens of Imagination from February 2 to 16, 2022.

, a colorful tradition that brings good luck and prosperity in the year ahead, in the Gardens of Imagination from February 2 to 16, 2022. Every morning during the festive period, the “Mickey Avenue Drum Ceremony” will fill each day with good fortune and happy wishes as Tigger, accompanied by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and their friends, preside over the ceremony.

will fill each day with good fortune and happy wishes as Tigger, accompanied by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and their friends, preside over the ceremony. Guests will also have the opportunity to dance their way into the New Year with the exuberant “Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing!” spectacularly staged at intervals during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

spectacularly staged at intervals during the late morning and early afternoon hours. As each day draws to a close, the beautiful nighttime spectacular “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration” will light up the sky and put a twinkle in guests’ eyes. But the show doesn’t stop there! After the nightly display, a special show, “Our Families,” will illuminate the Enchanted Storybook Castle just for the New Year, with heartwarming images of Disney characters and their families to attract fortune, happiness and health.

will light up the sky and put a twinkle in guests’ eyes. But the show doesn’t stop there! After the nightly display, a special show, will illuminate the Enchanted Storybook Castle just for the New Year, with heartwarming images of Disney characters and their families to attract fortune, happiness and health. Plus, for a limited time only from January 31 to February 16, 2022, the resort will wish guests a wonderful coming year with the Chinese character for “tiger” majestically lit up in special fireworks amongst the stars.

Merchandise and Food Offerings:

Getting together with the family to enjoy a sumptuous feast is a magical part of the Lunar New Year and one of the most revered Spring Festival traditions. That is why this year Shanghai Disney Resort is introducing extraordinary set menus designed especially for Lunar New Year get-togethers.

At Wandering Moon Restaurant , exquisite Chinese dishes served in set menus for three or six provide guests with the opportunity to celebrate a taste of the New Year with their families, while the Royal Banquet Hall in the royal Enchanted Storybook Castle will bring families and friends together with fairytale delicacies served in a setting for groups of two or four.

, exquisite Chinese dishes served in set menus for three or six provide guests with the opportunity to celebrate a taste of the New Year with their families, while the in the royal Enchanted Storybook Castle will bring families and friends together with fairytale delicacies served in a setting for groups of two or four. Lumière’s Kitchen at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will host a Spring Festival feast with a bountiful buffet of fresh seafood, meats, traditional Chinese and western dishes and a delightful variety of New Year-themed desserts, while Aurora has designed an extraordinary dinner menu that will delight everyone in the family.

An incredible line-up of Spring Festival dishes, drinks and desserts are sure to satisfy guests of all ages. Sweet sensations like New Year raspberry jelly white chocolate mousse cakes and Donald vanilla ice cream cones will tempt and wow the taste buds. An elegant Spring Festival afternoon tea at Wandering Moon Restaurant provides the ideal opportunity to gather with family and friends while enjoying scrumptious treats like macarons, choux pastry, and finger sandwiches.

For guests searching for the perfect New Year gift for their loved ones, this year’s Spring Festival merchandise offers much in the way of possibilities, with each item carefully designed to integrate auspicious tiger elements with cute designs, customary symbols and fun Disney flair.

The Spring Festival Mickey and Friends collection boasts cute plushes and accessories, along with apparel for both adults and kids that incorporates tiger elements in items like sweaters and kids’ dresses. Guests will find Mickey, Minnie and Donald plushes wearing Chinese traditional costumes as they prepare to celebrate the coming Spring Festival together.

Plus, this year’s lucky gift bag filled with exclusive holiday merchandise and red packets containing magical prizes will once again bring luck, happiness and prosperity to guests and their families.

What’s more, the Duffy and Friends collection will showcase Duffy and his dearest friends dressed in adorable tiger hats to honor the year ahead.

The launch date and more details of the Spring Festival Duffy and Friends collection will be announced at a later date.

Spring Festival Spectacles, Shows and Surprises Continue at Disneytown and Resort Hotels:

Brand new decorations will transform Disneytown into a glittering Spring Festival hotspot, with the must-visit social wall, adorable Disney character gourds, and Lunar New Year gobos that project elaborate designs onto the ground for endless photo opportunities. From February 1 to 5, Disneytown guests can also witness the Lion Blessing and Dragon Parade performances as they wander around to experience the many magnificent offerings in store.

performances as they wander around to experience the many magnificent offerings in store. Disneytown’s lively Spring Festival Carnival will provide guests a unique opportunity to discover and rediscover the beautiful traditions and cultural experiences that make the Spring Festival so special. The carnival’s many booths will present guests of all ages with an assortment of Chinese folk art-based activities such as calligraphy, puppet shows, dough figurines and so much more. Guests can shop for Spring Festival gifts and participate in mid-way games just like at a traditionally rustic Spring Festival temple fair.

will provide guests a unique opportunity to discover and rediscover the beautiful traditions and cultural experiences that make the Spring Festival so special. The carnival’s many booths will present guests of all ages with an assortment of Chinese folk art-based activities such as calligraphy, puppet shows, dough figurines and so much more. Guests can shop for Spring Festival gifts and participate in mid-way games just like at a traditionally rustic Spring Festival temple fair. Spring Festival celebrations will also return to the two resort hotels, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel. For guests that want to make the most of their Spring Festival visit, the resort hotels offer an immersive experience for their stay, with Lunar New Year inspired décor, family-friendly activities and workshops, and delectable dining options.

Guests can indulge themselves this Spring Festival through an array of memorable activities, whether it’s transforming beloved traditions into new rituals, getting pampered at family meals or splurging on Spring Festival shopping.

From watching an exciting spectacle to taking pictures with characters, there is something for every family who wishes to visit Shanghai Disney Resort for an authentic and unforgettable Lunar New Year.