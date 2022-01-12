Hong Kong Disneyland Recognizes Cast Members for Their Acts of Kindness with The “Disney Magic Makers” Program

In September of 2021, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort launched a two-month cast recognition program to shine a spotlight on the countless acts of goodwill created by their cast members.
What’s Happening:
- The “Disney Magic Makers' program was an opportunity for Disney to show appreciation for the magic that their cast members – the original Magic Makers – make both at work and in their communities. Cast could celebrate each other’s efforts, big or small, by using an online tool designed to help thank fellow cast members for their hard work and impact on their community.
- This video posted by Disney Cast Life, showcases the appreciation that Hong Kong Disneyland has for their cast members, and the overwhelming excitement for the recognition from their cast members!
- Over 900 submissions were made and around 550 Magic Makers were named. Among the nominations were countless heartwarming stories from every corner of the resort, from the front desk cast creating magical moments for guests, to cast donating their annual leave to their fellow cast members!
- A cast recognition event was held in December of 2021, where our cast Magic Makers were surprised by their leaders with a Magic Makers exclusive pin, breakfast gathering and celebration at the Castle of Magical Dreams with the main Magic Maker himself, Sorcerer Mickey!
- This video shows off a handful of cast member stories from the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and the small, yet meaningful acts that cast members made to earn them the “Magic Maker” title!