Mark Cuban and Guest Kevin Hart Invest In Comic and Animation Company Black Sands on “Shark Tank”

by | Jan 12, 2022 12:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Artistic Entrepreneurs showed up on Shark Tank with their independent Black content comic book publishing company in the hopes that an investment will help change the way people learn about African history through animated projects.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent episode of ABC’s hit unscripted series, Shark Tank, founders of Black Sands Entertainment, Manuel and Geizel Godoy found themselves face to face with the legendary panel of investors and special guest shark Kevin Hart.
  • Their company, Black Sands Entertainment, a Black-owned comic book publisher venturing into the world of animation with content that focuses on inclusivity and educating people on the rich layers of Black history and culture that go beyond the experience of enslavement and colonization.  

  • Established in 2016, the company has produced comic books, children’s books, and novels and is starting to dabble in the world of animation inspired by African mythology. They also cultivate independent artists and writers who publish their works through them. The company has also raised more than $2,000,000 through fundraising campaigns, and has also brought on animators from Disney, Sony, Pixar, Nickelodeon, and other studios to help on their projects.
  • In the Shark Tank episode, the Godoys and their partner Teunis de Raat (Netflix’s The Willoughbys) were originally asking for $500,000 for a 5% stake in their company.

  • Sharks Mark Cuban and guest shark Kevin Hart were the ones to pitch a deal, but instead, asking for 30% of their up and coming brand instead of the original 5%.
  • Godoy found himself less-than-ready to give up that percentage of their company, countering their offer with a lesser percentage and a royalty deal.

  • The sharks didn’t bite, and Hart found himself explaining that they had the potential to achieve actual revenue through movie and television deals and brand sponsorship before playing his Hollywood card, saying that he wants 30% because he could bring “A whole ecosystem” to the table. He added that help with animation, help with production, marketing, that’s all already in his pipeline. Hart said, “I would not be asking for this particular number if you didn’t have to access my real resources. You said, ‘We’re going to get some creative people to come in: new animation, new stories.’ I have that.”

  • Cuban also suggested that he would be there to help with the technology angle, helpful since their brief demo reel showcased computer animation, not traditionally hand-drawn fare, which one might expect from a company with a history developing comics and graphic novels.
  • In the end, Godoy said he’s doing this for his fans who are eagerly awaiting their next projects, and takes the deal with Hart and Cuban, getting $500,000 in exchange for 30% of their company. Hart reportedly came on board through his production company, HartBeat productions.
  • For more about the events of this episode, be sure to check out our recap here.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed