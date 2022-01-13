Dr. Phillips Center Announces Five New Shows for the 2022 Season

Five new shows are on the way for all three theaters at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando!

What’s Happening:

The Dr. Phillips Center announced new shows and events for the 2021/2022 season, including Voices of Freedom & Justice featuring Orlando’s Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, the 7th Annual MLK Concert, America’s Wonders 3D, Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo and standup comic Jen Fulwiler!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for the following shows by visiting the Dr. Phillips Center Website .

New shows coming to the center of performing arts include: Voices of Freedom & Justice: An Evening of Spoken Word Poetry – Friday, February 11, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater 7th Annual MLK Concert: “Promised Land”, A Gospel/Spiritual Spectacular – Sunday, February 27, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall America’s Wonders 3D – Friday, March 18, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater Ishay Ribo – Monday, April 28, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous – Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater



More About the Performances: