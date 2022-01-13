Dr. Phillips Center Announces Five New Shows for the 2022 Season

Five new shows are on the way for all three theaters at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando!
What’s Happening:
- The Dr. Phillips Center announced new shows and events for the 2021/2022 season, including Voices of Freedom & Justice featuring Orlando’s Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, the 7th Annual MLK Concert, America’s Wonders 3D, Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo and standup comic Jen Fulwiler!
- Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for the following shows by visiting the Dr. Phillips Center Website.
- New shows coming to the center of performing arts include:
- Voices of Freedom & Justice: An Evening of Spoken Word Poetry – Friday, February 11, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
- 7th Annual MLK Concert: “Promised Land”, A Gospel/Spiritual Spectacular – Sunday, February 27, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall
- America’s Wonders 3D – Friday, March 18, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater
- Ishay Ribo – Monday, April 28, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater
- Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous – Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
More About the Performances:
- Voices of Freedom & Justice
- From the cultural expression of Langston Hughes to the Beat Poets of the 1950s to modern rap and hip-hop music, performance poetry follows the trend of rhythmic engagement with listeners. As the name suggests, performance poems are meant to be spoken aloud with expression and movement that reflect their meaning.
- The 7th Annual MLK Concert
- The 7th Annual Concert, presented by the Orlando Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is produced and directed by Grammy Award-winner Dr. Jeffery Redding with Dr. Kelly Miller and Dr. Terrance Lane.
- Dr. Phillips Center Presents America’s Wonders 3D
- America’s Wonders is a unique cinematic and musical celebration of our nation’s national parks and exciting cities. For the first time, audiences will have the opportunity to see striking 3D images while an orchestra takes them on a journey through America’s most breathtaking national parks and cities.
- During the first half of the program, concert-goers will witness the wonder of watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon, gazing up at the canopies of the Redwood Forests and flying over the Appalachian Mountains. The second half features a 3D video segment exploring our nation’s vibrant cities, as concert-goers walk through New York’s Times Square, experience the thrill and lights of Las Vegas and even stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge.
- Chabad of Orlando Presents Ishay Ribo
- Ishay Ribo is without a doubt the most exciting musical phenomenon today. He has scored hits in a number of charts, won the title “Singer of the Year” and “Album of the Year” and has achieved platinum status with his albums. His songs are magical, returning to the simplicity of the melodies and sensitive lyrics, achieving huge audiences across sectors and ages.
- Ribo, whose big break came in 2014, is one of Israel’s biggest active musicians and regarded as one of Israel’s most creative and prevalent performers, he has become one of the most successful Jewish musicians in the world, having released four studio albums, two of which have been certified gold and one of which went platinum.
- Dr. Phillips Center Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous
- Jen Fulwiler is a standup comic, bestselling author and mom of six. She was the host of a daily talk radio show on the national SiriusXM network, and when she launched her own podcast, This Is Jen, it debuted in the iTunes Comedy Top 10. She has been featured on the Today Show and CNN, and her viral social media sketches have racked up millions of views. Her standup comedy special, The Naughty Corner, is out now on Amazon.