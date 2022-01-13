Dr. Phillips Center Announces Five New Shows for the 2022 Season

by | Jan 13, 2022 10:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Five new shows are on the way for all three theaters at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando!

What’s Happening:

  • The Dr. Phillips Center announced new shows and events for the 2021/2022 season, including Voices of Freedom & Justice featuring Orlando’s Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, the 7th Annual MLK Concert, America’s Wonders 3D, Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo and standup comic Jen Fulwiler!
  • Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for the following shows by visiting the Dr. Phillips Center Website.
  • New shows coming to the center of performing arts include:
    • Voices of Freedom & Justice: An Evening of Spoken Word Poetry – Friday, February 11, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
    • 7th Annual MLK Concert: “Promised Land”, A Gospel/Spiritual Spectacular – Sunday, February 27, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall
    • America’s Wonders 3D – Friday, March 18, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater
    • Ishay Ribo – Monday, April 28, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater
    • Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous – Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

More About the Performances:

  • Voices of Freedom & Justice
    • From the cultural expression of Langston Hughes to the Beat Poets of the 1950s to modern rap and hip-hop music, performance poetry follows the trend of rhythmic engagement with listeners. As the name suggests, performance poems are meant to be spoken aloud with expression and movement that reflect their meaning.
  • The 7th Annual MLK Concert
    • The 7th Annual Concert, presented by the Orlando Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is produced and directed by Grammy Award-winner Dr. Jeffery Redding with Dr. Kelly Miller and Dr. Terrance Lane.
  • Dr. Phillips Center Presents America’s Wonders 3D
    • America’s Wonders is a unique cinematic and musical celebration of our nation’s national parks and exciting cities. For the first time, audiences will have the opportunity to see striking 3D images while an orchestra takes them on a journey through America’s most breathtaking national parks and cities.
    • During the first half of the program, concert-goers will witness the wonder of watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon, gazing up at the canopies of the Redwood Forests and flying over the Appalachian Mountains. The second half features a 3D video segment exploring our nation’s vibrant cities, as concert-goers walk through New York’s Times Square, experience the thrill and lights of Las Vegas and even stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge.
  • Chabad of Orlando Presents Ishay Ribo
    • Ishay Ribo is without a doubt the most exciting musical phenomenon today. He has scored hits in a number of charts, won the title “Singer of the Year” and “Album of the Year” and has achieved platinum status with his albums. His songs are magical, returning to the simplicity of the melodies and sensitive lyrics, achieving huge audiences across sectors and ages.
    • Ribo, whose big break came in 2014, is one of Israel’s biggest active musicians and regarded as one of Israel’s most creative and prevalent performers, he has become one of the most successful Jewish musicians in the world, having released four studio albums, two of which have been certified gold and one of which went platinum.
  • Dr. Phillips Center Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous
    • Jen Fulwiler is a standup comic, bestselling author and mom of six. She was the host of a daily talk radio show on the national SiriusXM network, and when she launched her own podcast, This Is Jen, it debuted in the iTunes Comedy Top 10. She has been featured on the Today Show and CNN, and her viral social media sketches have racked up millions of views. Her standup comedy special, The Naughty Corner, is out now on Amazon.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed