“X-Men ’92” Puts a Radical New Spin on “House of X”

The 90’s are back as Steve Foxe and Salva Espin team up on a the new X-Men ‘92: House of XCII #1, coming in April!

In 2019, Jonathan Hickman revolutionized the mutant mythos with the hit series House of X . But what would it look like if the Krakoan age was ushered in decades earlier? Find out this April when writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin reimagine this modern mutant milestone in X-Men ‘92: House of XCII!

This limited series will see the return of the X-Men's beloved '90s incarnations as they tackle the groundbreaking beats of House of X! Known for his ingenuous work on titles like Spider-Ham and Rainbow Bridge, Foxe makes his exciting X-Men debut with this clever twist that will delight X-Fans new and old. And Espin, whose eye-catching art graced the pages of Deadpool: Secret Agent Deadpool, is ready to bring back the pouches, bomber jackets, and all the explosive awesomeness that made the X-Men's 90s heyday so iconic!

Mutantkind is taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa, guided by Professor X, Magneto, and a mysterious long-lived woman who knows more than she should… But this won't be the story you know. Expect the unexpected as the action, secrets, and high stakes drama that made House of X such a masterpiece are shaken up in a totally new way!

The world you know has changed. Again! Relive the magic of the '90s X-Men when X-Men '92: House of XCII #1 hits stands in April.

