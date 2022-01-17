The Oscars Present Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Music of “Encanto”

The official Oscars YouTube channel has released a new 16 minute behind-the-scenes featurette all about the creation of the songs and score of Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto.

What’s Happening:

The Oscars season is almost here, and the official Oscars YouTube is celebrating Encanto with a look behind-the-scenes at the film’s incredible music.

with a look behind-the-scenes at the film’s incredible music. Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about the beauty of Colombian music, and then about finding each individual character's pulse and that helps him write the music.

Also featured are writer/director Jared Bush and co-director/writer Charise Castro Smith, in addition to many other members of the creative team.

Composer Germaine Franco talks about creating the score for the film, along with a look at the orchestra recording the soundtrack.

The creators then go through the creation of some of the songs from the film, while also showcasing the recording of them with their voice actors.

Voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz talks about how big of a Disney fan she is, how she grew up with classic Disney music, and how surreal it was to be a part of that continuing legacy.

When writing “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspired by the music of Carlos Vives, and Miranda was pleasantly surprised when Vives actually sang the song he wrote.

While talking about “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the creative team shows clips of real dancers that were filmed as reference for the animation team.

The creators note that a big goal was to try and get as much Colombian music into the film as possible.

The Musical Score by Germaine Franco as well as the song “Dos Oruguitas” have both been put on the shortlist for potential Oscar nomination

About Encanto:

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.