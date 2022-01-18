20th Century Studios’ “No Exit” to Debut February 25th on Hulu

20th Century Studios’ suspense thriller No Exit will debut exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and internationally as an Original on Disney+ and Star+ on February 25.

What’s Happening:

In No Exit , Havana Rose Liu ( Mayday ) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Directed by Damien Power ( Killing Ground ) from a teleplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) based on Taylor Adams' 2017 novel and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank ( The Queen's Gambit ).

The film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Mila Harris (Young Dylan) and Dennis Haysbert ( Breakthrough